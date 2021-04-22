Michelle Pfeiffer's appearance in new photo gets fans talking The actress is happily married to David E. Kelley

Michelle Pfeiffer caused quite the stir recently when she posted a close-up selfie on Instagram.

The Scarface actress, 62, shared a quirky snapshot of herself wearing bright red lipstick and peeking out from behind a bunch of white feathers.

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer stuns with quirky swimsuit photo inside LA home

She captioned her post: "Bye bye, Betty. #TheFirstLady," making reference to her role as Betty Ford in the upcoming television series, The First Lady.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Pfeiffer gets to grips with her Catwoman whip during TV interview

Her fans reacted with an array of adoring comments, "peekaboo, BEAUTIFUL," wrote one, while a second said, "you are sublime," and a third added, "yes, you queen".

Many admitted they couldn't wait for the release of the show, which is being directed by Susanne Bier, of The Undoing.

RELATED: Michelle Pfeiffer turns heads in royal approved figure-hugging mesh dress

MORE: See inside Michelle Pfeiffer's $22.5 million home - which rivals a wellness retreat

The show is described as "a reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House," and Michelle will be joined by Viola Davis who will play Michelle Obama.

Michelle teased fans with a sneak peek at her character in The First Lady

"Michelle Pfeiffer and Susanne Bier have joined the brilliant and incomparable Viola Davis to bring the remarkable stories of these women into urgent, engrossing and long overdue focus,” said Amy Israel, executive vice president of scripted programming at Showtime.

"Michelle brings authenticity, vulnerability and complexity to all her roles, and Susanne is a visionary director who commands the screen with fierce honesty and a singular visual style.

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer shows off age-defying transformation with new makeup look

SEE: Michelle Pfeiffer shares ageless photo as she enjoys special reunion

Michelle is playing Betty Ford in the new TV series

"With these formidable artists in front of and behind the camera, we couldn’t be more thrilled – especially at this unique moment in time for our nation – about the powerful promise of 'The First Lady.'"

Regina Taylor has also been cast as Michelle Obama's mother, and the show has found it's Sasha and Malia too!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.