Kylie Minogue wears black hotpants and fishnet tights in carefree pictures The star is missing her pre-pandemic concert days

Kylie Minogue is missing her pre-pandemic days and in particular "that post-show feeling", she revealed on Monday.

Sharing three stunning pictures of herself sitting on a sofa and smiling and posing for the camera, she wrote: "Longing for that post-show-feeling! Can't wait to be back on the stage with you all!"

The 53-year-old star dazzled in a pair of black hotpants, white sleeveless top and fishnet tights whilst choosing to wear her blonde hair in beachy waves and rocking smokey eyes and pink lipstick.

Fans of the singer were delighted with the snaps and couldn't agree more with the caption.

Kylie looked stunning in throwback pictures taken before the pandemic

"Tour announcement imminent," one wrote, whilst a second pleaded: " Please, please can we get a Disco tour soon."

The Australian native has been delighting fans with throwback pictures of past tours and photoshoots lately and last week she shared a rare personal video from a previous holiday.

The three-second clip shows Kylie wearing a gorgeous black swimsuit whilst stood in the ocean. In it, the star could be seen adjusting a very peculiar headpiece, which happens to be made from apples!

"Paradise (AKA When-you-promise- your-director-you-will-take-one-of-the-props-from-the-#Dancing-video-and-photograph-it-in-a-most-unlikely-place!)" she captioned the post.

The star often delights fans with past pictures

Fans of the Australian native loved her rare personal video, with one writing: "Simply gorgeous."

Others commented red heart emojis or simply described her as a "Queen" and "Beautiful".

Some, meanwhile, tried to guess her destination, with one follower saying it looked a lot like Thailand.

"Looks like heaven," another simply wrote.

Kylie's treat of a video comes just days after she helped Lady Gaga celebrate the tenth anniversary of her album Born This Way by covering the singer's hit song Marry the Night.

The star first teased the disco-infused collaboration last Friday, by asking Lady Gaga on Twitter: "What are you doing tonight?"

A few hours later, she followed up by writing: "Surprise! My version of Lady Gaga's Marry the Night is out now! Join me in celebrating the tenth anniversary of Born This Way. Time to dance #LOVERS!"

Gaga was quick to react, labelling Kylie a "warrior queen".