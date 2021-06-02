Kylie Minogue looks phenomenal in flirty feather mini dress The Spinning Around singer sparked a reaction

Kylie Minogue sparked a huge reaction from her fans after sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse at a photoshoot – and she looked amazing!

The Australian singer rocked a colourful, feathered mini dress and spiked strappy heels as she posed for her photographer.

The feathered detailing appeared to be attached to a red satin basque and sequinned skirt, with Kylie's legs looking endless despite her petite frame.

Captioning the photo, Kylie simply used three rainbow emojis in an apparent nod to Pride month.

Her fans were blown away by her flirty look, with one writing: "Obsessed with this and you!" A second said: "Wow girl this is fabulous and you are always beautiful."

A third added: "That dress! Goddess of all colours," and a fourth said: "You are the cutest human ever!"

One day prior, Kylie managed to wow her fans once again in a black floral gown in a stunning snap from her official 2021 calendar.

Kylie's plunging Paco Rabanne frock featured a floral pattern semi-sheer overlay and lace trim. The 53-year-old posed with her hands in her hair as she gazed up to the camera in the sultry snap.

Captioning the image, she wrote: "Hello JUNE!" and was met with a flood of compliments from her fans.

Back in February, Kylie caused another stir when she shared a beautiful snap of herself modelling a fabulous thigh-split dress.

The star, who shared the photo from a shoot at The Ritz Hotel in London, simply wrote: "Hi Monday! #casual #ontherails."

Kylie's gorgeous dress was a designer buy from Dolce & Gabbana, with an ultra-flattering wrap silhouette, cross-straps to the back and that daring leggy split. We're not surprised her followers were in love with it!

"Love this pose," one wrote, with another adding: "You are so beautiful with a polka dot dress!" Another commented: "No Monday Blues for you! You're flawless."

