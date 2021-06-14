Kylie Minogue is stunning in black swimsuit as she holidays in 'paradise'

Kylie Minogue treated fans to a very brief video showing her frolicking in the sea whilst holidaying in "paradise", and they couldn't have been more delighted.

The 53-year-old singer posted a three-second clip showing her wearing a gorgeous black swimsuit whilst stood in the ocean. In it, the star could be seen adjusting a very peculiar headpiece, which happens to be made from apples!

"Paradise (AKA When-you-promise- your-director-you-will-take-one-of-the-props-from-the-#Dancing-video-and-photograph-it-in-a-most-unlikely-place!)" she captioned the post.

Indeed, Kylie was borrowing a prop from her 2018 video of her song Dancing, which was directed by Sophie Müller.

In the music video, the apples can be seen behind her on a bedside table as she sits on a leather armchair.

A still from the music video shows the apples behind Kylie

Fans of the Australian native loved her rare personal video, with one writing: "Simply gorgeous."

Others commented red heart emojis or simply described her as a "Queen" and "Beautiful".

Some, meanwhile, tried to guess her destination, with one follower saying it looked a lot like Thailand.

"Looks like heaven," another simply wrote.

The star recently returned to Australia to attend the memorial service for Australian music promoter Michael Gudinski

Kylie's treat of a video comes just days after she helped Lady Gaga celebrate the tenth anniversary of her album Born This Way by covering the singer's hit song Marry the Night.

The star first teased the disco-infused collaboration last Friday, by asking Lady Gaga on Twitter: "What are you doing tonight?"

A few hours later, she followed up by writing: "Surprise! My version of Lady Gaga's Marry the Night is out now! Join me in celebrating the tenth anniversary of Born This Way. Time to dance #LOVERS!"

Gaga was quick to react, labelling Kylie a "warrior queen".

"The newest reimagined #BornThisWay track, #MarryTheNight by warrior queen @KylieMinogue, is out now! 'Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary' will be available on its new release date of June 25," she wrote on Twitter.