Dannii Minogue and sister Kylie both love this dreamy knit - and you won't believe the price

Dannii Minogue has launched a gorgeous petite clothing collection with QVC, and she can already count one famous fan in her sister Kylie!

The star has already given Dannii a shout out on social media to praise the chic fashion range - and while chatting during her press launch this week, the singer also told HELLO! which piece Kylie loves the most.

"The eyelash cardigan that we have, it's in a houndstooth print and then it's got these long kind of eyelash fibres that come out... we have it with black on black and we have it in a black and white version," she said.

Eyelash longline cardigan, £60.50, QVC

"It's super stretchy, and comfortable - and my sister's just said to me, 'I have to have one of these!'"

We can see why - the chic monochrome cardi is so gorgeous! Costing £60.50, it's certainly more affordable than the designer labels we're used to seeing the Minogue ladies wearing, too.

Kylie sweetly shared some pictures of Dannii on Monday to mark the launch, writing in the caption: "I'm SO PROUD of my sis @danniiminogue on the launch of her petites clothing range AND her Diamonique jewellery collection for @qvcuk (I've put in my order!!!) #DanniiQVCUK."

We bet that cardigan went straight into her shopping cart, as well as some of the sparkling new jewellery pieces that Dannii has created with Diamonique.

DANNII WEARS: Triple Heart Earrings, £65, QVC

Dannii also revealed that Kylie had been trying on the rings from the collection, and marvelling at how similar they looked to her own fine jewellery collection.

"When I first spoke about doing some Dannii Minogue Diamonique pieces with QVC, I showed them to my sister Kylie and she tried on some of the rings and I said, 'look at them next to your fine jewellery, you can't tell the difference!' So, she has already ordered some pieces," she said.

Lightening bolt ring, £25, QVC

The star created her collection after spending years having to alter clothes to fit her 5 ft 2 frame.

She told HELLO! during an exclusive interview in February: "I didn’t know I was petite for so many years. I always thought there was something wrong with me because nothing from a shop ever fitted and I always had to alter my clothes. Now I know that petite clothes have to be designed from completely different patterns."

