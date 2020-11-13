BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty stuns with surprising Christmas confession The TV star shocked none other than Kylie Minogue!

Naga Munchetty left none other than Kylie Minogue almost speechless on Thursday when she revealed one of her surprising Christmas traditions.

The BBC Breakfast star was interviewing the Australian singer, who is currently promoting her new album, when talk turned to the festive season.

Asking Kylie what her favourite Christmas movie is – Love Actually, FYI – Naga then left the pop veteran stunned when she revealed her festive film of choice.

WATCH: Naga Munchetty stuns Kylie Minogue with her Christmas confession

"Do you want to know what mine is?" Naga asked, before dropping the bombshell. "Die Hard… It's set at Christmas!"

Seeing Kylie's amused reaction, Naga explained: "I'm a Grinch (but) Die Hard is fantastic. Watch it again."

Kylie couldn't contain her laughter after Naga's Christmas revelation

During the same interview, Naga joined Kylie in a socially distanced dance class – she did compete in Strictly Come Dancing, after all.

"Canapés, canapés, serve and look at me. @kylieminogue gives @TVNaga01 a mini dance lesson for #BBCBreakfast," the show's official Twitter wrote alongside a clip of the two together.

In the short clip, Kylie told Naga: "Here we are, dance lessons. Just a little move to get you going. Right you ready Naga?" Looking a bit unsure, Naga responded: "I'm ready, I'm ready."

WATCH: Kylie teaches Naga some incredible moves!

Showing her the dance moves alongside some keywords to remember them, Kylie explained: "We're going to say: canapés, canapés, serve and look at me." "Okay can we do it one more time?" a confused Naga said following the first attempt.

"One more time. Five, six, seven, eight. canapés, canapés, serve and look at me," the star told her before successfully performing the brief dance routine.

Kylie and Naga talked all things lockdown, new music and Christmas

Before the dance lesson, the duo sat together to talk about lockdown, Kylie's new music and her favourite dance moves.

Of her lockdown hobbies, Kylie confessed: "I tried to become a gardener, which was vaguely successful. I did nursing seeds to planting outside and thought that I could find my inner Monty Don, but sadly it didn't eventuate."

Naga jokily replied: "So Monty Don and Alan Titchmarsh have nothing to worry about?"

