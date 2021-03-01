Dannii Minogue on turning 50 and reuniting with sister Kylie - exclusive

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When HELLO! catches up with Dannii Minogue from her home in Australia for an exclusive interview, there is a sparkle in her eyes as she tells us her exciting plans for celebrating her 50th birthday this year.

“I'd like to have a bucket-list year and do some fun things throughout 2021 to celebrate. I'll try and be a bit adventurous," smiles the star, who plans to take her ten-year-old son Ethan on a nature-filled trip around her home country.

Dannii also has many happy memories of singing with her big sister, Kylie, who celebrated her own 50th in 2018 with a star-studded bash, with Melanie Chisholm, Jason Donovan and Alan Carr on the guest list. But Dannii is hoping for something a little more low-key when she marks her own milestone on 20 October.

Dannii Minogue has launched a new fashion and jewellery collection with QVC

"I want to celebrate without the pressure of a party on my actual birthday. I don't want a big crazy party with everyone trying to be there."

For now, Dannii cuts a stylish figure as she models her new fashion and jewellery range for QVC, tailored for people 5ft 3in and under.

"I always thought there was something wrong with me because nothing from a shop ever fitted and I always had to alter my clothes. Now I know that petite clothes have to be designed from completely different patterns," she explains.

Dannii revealed she was able to reunite with sister Kylie during the pandemic

She's excited to be launching a capsule collection in Britain, featuring fun spring prints as well as a playful and stylish line of statement jewellery named Diamonique.

While she was disappointed that travel restrictions meant she couldn't celebrate the launch in person in the UK, Dannii is happy to be close to her family members in Australia, including sister Kylie.

Dannii has big plans for her 50th celebrations

"Kylie and I were able to reunite recently," says Dannii, who was spotted enjoying a shopping trip with her sister last month in Melbourne, where she lives.

Dannii Minogue Petites and Dannii Minogue Diamonique is available now, exclusively at qvcuk.com/dannii-minogue.

