Kylie Minogue makes exciting announcement - details

Kylie Minogue had everyone talking following her incredible performance at Glastonbury last month, and now, the Australian singer has announced some very exciting news for her fans. On Wednesday, the star appeared on Magic Radio to reveal that she will be playing an intimate show at a secret London location on 26 July. The show will be presented by Magic Radio, and will see Kylie perform many of her hit songs from over the years. Talking to hosts Ronan Keating and Harriet Scott, Kylie said: "A secret gig, how exciting! Do any of us know where we're going? The one thing I do know is it's very exclusive. I love intimate shows because you can really chat and interact with the audience. It's going to be super fun."

Ronan explained that Magic Radio listeners will have the chance to win tickets to go to the concert: "Kylie is a complete superstar, and we're so thrilled to be able to offer our listeners the chance to see her live up close." Harriet added: "Ronan's even digging out his old gold hot pants for the occasion!" As well as listening to the show to be in with the chance of entering several competitions throughout the week, Kylie fans can also enter the prize draw on the Magic Radio website.

The star got everyone talking after her Glastonbury performance last month

Kylie had the legend slot at Glastonbury, and was thrilled to have the chance to perform there, having had to cancel a headlining performance in 2005 to undergo treatment for breast cancer. The singer was overcome with emotion as she stood up on stage, telling the audience: "In 2005 I was meant to be here. Circumstances meant that I did not make it. I wished things were different, but life is what it is. We are all together in this moment." Kylie also said that when she missed the festival, she instead watched it at home. "Some of the artists covered some of my songs and that is the spirit and gracious nature of Glastonbury," she told the crowds.

