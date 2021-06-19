When Amy Robach was told she had breast cancer eight years ago her entire world was turned upside down, but her brave battle had a happy ending as she was told she had beaten the disease.

While she'll never forget her agonising road to recovery she celebrates every magical moment with her loved ones including her most recent.

The Good Morning America star posted an emotional message and photo with a friend on Instagram on Friday and it was all for a heartfelt reason.

WATCH Amy Robach showcases impressive cooking skills

Amy shared two photos, smiling with her friend, Simone Wink, who works at GMA and explained why in the caption: "Celebrating this badass who is now officially a sister thriver - treatments and surgeries in the rear view - the future is bright - grateful to watch @sswinkgma shine."

Amy's fans were thrilled at the news of Simone's recovery and commented: "Yas!! Love to hear of another warrior being a badass!!" and, "Congrats sister thriver! Almost 4 years for me. Let’s keep counting!"

Amy's own breast cancer journey was a remarkable one as she discovered she had the disease after undergoing a live mammogram on her show.

Amy was so happy to be able to celebrate her friend's cancer recovery news

She underwent a double mastectomy to save her life and her mother, Joanie Robach, recently opened up about her daughter's diagnosis and treatment for an important reason.

In a post on Earlier.org's Instagram, Joanie boldly spoke about how, if an early detection test had been available eight years ago Amy could have "avoided the devastating surgery and chemo" which followed.

Joanie's impassioned post read: "In October of 2013, I received a call from our daughter, Amy, and with one word, "mom," I knew she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Amy's husband Andrew Shue was also by her side during her cancer battle

"Her father and I were stunned," she continued. "She's a healthy 40-year-old with no family history."

She detailed how she moved into Amy's home as she navigated her way through her double mastectomy and eight rounds of chemo.

Joanie concluded her passionate post with a message: "Had an early detection test for breast cancer been available at the time, she would have caught the cancer at its earliest stage, before it entered her lymph nodes, and avoided the devastating surgery and chemo. One day soon, it will be a life saver."

