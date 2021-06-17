Amy Robach has a whole new outlook on life after months of being kept apart from loved ones amid the pandemic.

The Good Morning America host admitted she is no longer taking care-free days "for granted" as she enjoyed an emotional reunion with friends in New York on Wednesday.

MORE: Amy Robach captivates fans with sun-soaked bikini photo during special celebration

Amy looked gorgeous and summer-ready in a pair of tiny denim shorts and a striped tank top as she posed on a glorious rooftop with her pals overlooking Manhattan's skyline.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach's five style lessons

Captioning the photos, Amy wrote: "Overdue reunions and meeting new friends, what a concept! Not taking days like these for granted."

Her fans were quick to react to her joyous outing, with one writing: "Friends new or old is a beautiful thing to hold and cherish."

A second said: "Beautiful people with beautiful smiles" and a third added: "Smiles all around. Just love posts like these."

MORE: Amy Robach speaks out after photo of her youthful-looking dad gets fans talking

MORE: Amy Robach makes major change to her appearance

Amy enjoyed an overdue reunion with her friends on a gorgeous rooftop

Amy certainly packs a lot into her days. Not only does she have her work on GMA, but she's also training for the Berlin Marathon and ran an impressive four miles before her friendly catch-up.

Not even a spot of rain could deter her from training as she proved earlier this week. Kitted out in grey leggings, a matching sleeveless top and a waterproof jacket wrapped around her waist, Amy revealed she completed a nine-mile run despite the soggy weather.

Amy is training for the Berlin Marathon

Captioning the photos, which also saw her pose alongside her running buddies, she wrote: "Nothing like running in the rain!!! You stay cool, there’s no one on the running path, and you feel like a kid at play.

"As my friend @jls_style said this morning before we left: 'There’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing'. 9 miles done on a Monday morning and week 4 of training is officially off to an awesome start."

Amy's fans were quick to congratulate her on her continued efforts, with one commenting: "You three are my inspirational legends." A second said: "Love that you ladies are getting it done and off to a great start."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.