Kylie Minogue shares flirty video as she poses in just a jumper The star has reportedly been living in Australia since January

Kylie Minogue has a stunning physique and she proudly showed it off this week as she posed for a photo whilst seemingly away on a relaxing holiday.

The singer looked stunning in a black oversized jumper with pink flowers over it as she appeared in a two-second video. In the brief clip, the Australian native can be seen crossing her legs whilst keeping one arm behind her head.

WATCH: Kylie shared a cute video from an unknown destination

Behind her, a stunning green vista could be seen, prompting fans to try and guess her location.

"Looks like you are in South Africa," wrote one, whilst a second asked: "Are you in Byron Babe?" A third remarked: "Love the scenery in the background."

It's not known where the 53-year-old star is, but back in January she flew to Victoria, Australia, to take part in the 2021 Sounds Better Together concert.

Kylie was spotted in Perth in April

At the time, her promoter Michael Gudinski told the Herald Sun that Kylie was happy to be "home" and would be staying "for a while".

"She's ecstatic to be home with her family. She's vibing to be home, she's going to stay in Australia for a while," he said.

Sadly, soon after, Michael passed away in his sleep at the age of 68.

Kylie and her sister Dannii attended Michael's funeral together in March

At the time, Kylie shared a devastating tribute to honour her "irreplaceable" friend.

"Legend. Legacy. LOVE. A Titan of the music industry. One of a kind and forever family to me," she wrote on Twitter.

"My heart is broken and I can't believe he's gone. Irreplaceable and unforgettable, I'll always love you 'The Big G'."