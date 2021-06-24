Jennifer Aniston shares rare look at her inner circle – see the surprising picture The actress and Andrea have been friends for 37 years

Despite being a Hollywood star and having several high-profile romances, Jennifer Aniston is very private about her personal life – especially when it comes to her friends.

So, her fans were delighted when The Morning Show star shared a picture of her "circle" on Instagram on Wednesday.

Taking to her Stories, the 52-year-old re-shared a post her friend Andrea Bendewald had posted back in 2018 and it showed her surrounded by five incredible women.

In the snap, Jennifer is in the middle of the group picture, with her hands on Andrea's shoulder.

Jennifer shared a picture of "my circle"

At the time, Andrea said of Jennifer in the post: "Thank you Jen A for being the best friend since 14 and biggest support in every area of my life."

In the snap, Nyakio Grieco, founder of Nyakio Beauty and American film producer and writer Kristin Hahn, who is an executive producer on The Morning Show, also feature.

Jennifer and Andrea have been friends for 37 years and even have matching tattoos.

Earlier this year Andrea wished Jennifer a happy birthday and shared a picture of their "11:11" inkings.

Jennifer and Andrea have matching tattoos

"Can't wait to celebrate and make more magical wishes! 11:11," she wrote in her message to the Friends star at the time.

Jennifer has made no public comment on the meaning behind her tattoo, but an insider told People that she believes the numbers are good luck, adding that she is "very spiritual".

Double elevens are sometimes referred to as "angel numbers" and are considered to be a sign from the universe or guardian angels that you are on the right path.

The source continued: "The number 11 is also special to her because of her birthday [11 February] and Norman," her beloved Welsh Corgi, who died in 2011.