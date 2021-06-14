The Morning Show reveals first full-length trailer - and it looks brilliant Are you excited for the Apple TV Plus show's return?

The Morning Show is returning for season two, and has finally released a full-length trailer! The trailer looks at the backlash of the events of season one, which saw Jennifer Aniston, as Alex, leaving The Morning Show after revealing the toxic work environment.

In the clip, the studio is attempting to get Alex back on the show, while Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) struggle with the aftermath of her expose.

The synopsis for season two reads: "Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two finds the Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex and Bradley’s actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.

"Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded returning cast includes Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden."

They also announced a series of newcomers including Greta Lee as Stella Bak, Ruairi O’Connor as Ty Fitzgerald and Hasan Minhaj as Eric Nomani.

Jennifer recently revealed to Deadline that some episodes have been rewritten in order to including coronavirus."Kerry is back to the drawing board, and we are incorporating COVID in a way that is so exciting," she said. "I mean, I'm not calling COVID exciting by any stretch of the imagination, but in terms of where season one ended, because the covers were being pulled on the network.

"Alex has a breakdown/ breakthrough on live television, and for whatever reason, it's like complete awareness, like she just popped into reality and was like, 'What the [expletive]?' So, we're entering season two with this enormous seismic shift [that] has just taken place."

