Jennifer Aniston has once again shown her love for her "ridiculously special" friend Courteney Cox in honour of the mum-of-one's 57th birthday on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram Stories to mark the special occasion, Jennifer shared a throwback clip during their time together on hit sitcom, Friends.

The throwback footage, which played 50 Cent's In Da Club song in the background, showed the two stars walking hand-in-hand before transitioning to a clip from their recent reunion.

"Happy Birthday to this ridiculously special human @courteneycoxofficial," remarked the Rachel Green star. "Time flies when you’re having fun!" She then uploaded an intimate snap of the pair with Courteney's pet dogs. "Who loves ya baby," added Jennifer.

Just two days before, Jennifer shared a series of gorgeous throwback pictures of her with goddaughter Coco Arquette in honour of her 17th birthday. She wrote: "Happy birthday my sweet Cocolicious. Godmama loves you."

The two stars really are the best of friends

Coco is the daughter of Jennifer's best friend Courteney and her ex-husband David Arquette. The former couple were married from 1999 until 2003 and welcomed their only child in June 2004. While Courteney prefers to keep her only child out of the spotlight, she has occasionally appeared in videos on her Instagram account.

Jennifer often comments on her goddaughter's videos, and praised Coco's performance when she sang Anyone.

The actress has previously opened up about looking after her friend's children when they were younger, including Coco, and revealed that she makes sure that they always have a lot of fun. "I let them play with my clothes and my jewellery," she told E! News.

