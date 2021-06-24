Kelly Ripa shares unseen family photos to celebrate mom's birthday – and they look identical!

Kelly Ripa had fans doing a double take this week when she shared some pictures from the family photo album. The Live! star posted six photos of her mom Esther in celebration of her birthday – and the resemblance between mother and daughter is undeniable!

The first snapshot, taken when Esther was just a child, bears an uncanny likeness to Kelly – prompting one fan to comment, "I love her! The apple doesn't fall far!!!" Another image shows Esther with her daughters, Kelly and Linda – now a children's book author. The siblings are sweetly dressed in matching red and white dresses to coordinate with their mom.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's hilarious family photo is too good to miss

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa melts hearts with photo montage for eldest son

The series concluded with two recent pictures featuring Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos with her mom and dad Joseph.

READ: The heartbreaking story behind Kelly Ripa's sister's accident and nephew's coma

MORE: Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola's birthday wish might surprise you

In the caption for her post, Kelly wrote: "Happy birthday to my favorite lady on earth. Mom i love you as much as you love hats and wigs!!" Fans and famous friends were quick to comment on the sweet birthday tribute with Andy Cohen among these to send their best wishes.

Kelly shared a series of photos in honour of her mom's birthday

A huge number remarked on Kelly's resemblance to her mom – although one follower argued, "I see your daughter in the second one no? Beautiful!"

READ: Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola causes a stir in rare family photo

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares glimpse inside stylish bedroom at $27M Manhattan townhouse

Kelly is a proud mom to three children with husband Mark. The couple, who have been married since 1996, share Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and 18-year-old Joaquin.

The star shares three children with her husband Mark

Just last week, Kelly shared an "approved" photo of Lola in celebration of her birthday. The 50-year-old TV star wrote: "Happy 20th birthday to the little lady with the big feet @theyoungestyung! We love you so much! You are our favorite daughter, no doubt! (This was the approved photo)."

The Talk star Carrie Ann Inaba was among those to ‘like’ the post, writing: "Happy Birthday Lola. The wisest of the wise…. Love you! It's been beautiful witnessing you grow into such a beautiful and grounded soul…. (No easy feat in this world). Big hugs from LA."