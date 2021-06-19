Kelly Ripa's hilarious family photo is too good to miss The mum-of-three has a wicked sense of humour

Kelly Ripa captured a brilliant photo of the men in her family on Saturday and coupled with the caption it would have made an amazing greetings card.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared the photo on Instagram and had her fans in stitches.

Her image showed her husband, Mark Consuelos, sons, Joaquin and Michael and a man presumed to be her father-in-law all starring out over the balcony of her rooftop.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa melts hearts with montage of oldest son

The sprawling New York City buildings were displayed in front of them and she hilariously captioned it with the witty comment: "The lady must be showering again."

Her fans immediately began posting strings of crying with laughter emojis and wrote: "That caption is everything!" with another adding: "LMAO you are so silly."

Kelly joked that the woman must be showering again

Kelly is likely thrilled to have her whole family together as they’ve had some fabulous reasons to celebrate recently too.

Not only did Joaquin graduate, but daughter, Lola, also rang in her 20th birthday.

The family made the most of celebrating Lola's big day, which included festivities over the weekend, too.

Kelly and Mark celebrated their son's graduation

Mark took to Instagram on the eve of his daughter's birthday to share a sweet photo of the pair of them enjoying a BBQ together in the garden, which he revealed was honouring both Lola and Father's Day.

When their youngest son heads off to college, Kelly and Mark will officially be empty-nesters so they’ll be holding tight to the next few weeks to enjoy as much family fun as possible.

