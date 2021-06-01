Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola causes a stir in rare family photo during special celebration The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is also mom to sons Michael and Joaquin

Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos recently reunited with his family in New York following his time working away in Vancouver for Riverdale.

The talented actor is enjoying every minute of being home, and delighted fans over the weekend after sharing a rare set of photos of himself with daughter Lola, 19, during the Memorial Day Bank Holiday.

Lola and Mark were all smiles as they posed by the grill to promote a positive campaign they are taking part in to help give back to others.

Mark explained in the caption: "It's grilling season! And I’m so excited to have @theyoungestyung help me kick off a month of #FathersDay celebrations full of delicious food and giving back.

"We are challenging fathers, father-figures and the daughters, and young women in their lives, to spend time together by the grill to help us fight food insecurity.

"Just combine a little flame and flavor, take a selfie and use #GirlDadGrillDad.

Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola with Mark Consuelos

"Grill Mates and I are DONATING 1.5 MILLION MEALS on behalf of all you grilling girl dads and daughters to @FeedingAmerica! I’m challenging @jonathanmtucker @cubswanson and @jarchmma to join in."

He continued: "Will you join the challenge? Plus, twin like us in this gear! All proceeds go to Feeding America too. "Thx @mccormickspice and Grill Mates for doing such good with grilling fun! More info on GrillMates.com/GirlDad. #GrillMatesPartner."

Kelly and Mark with their three children

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many full of compliments for Lola: "She is so stunning," one wrote, while another added: "Beautiful daughter and dad."

A third added: "Your kiddos are a perfect mixture of you and your wife."

Kelly and Mark are also parents to sons Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 18, and their kids have grown up making regular appearances on Live.

The famous family are incredibly close

However, Lola is notoriously private these days and her famous mother often makes remarks on social media about this.

At Easter, Kelly shared a sweet throwback photo of her kids from 2012, revealing in the caption that she had shared that specific image as it was one that Lola had approved of.

