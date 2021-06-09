Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola's birthday wish might surprise you The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shares three children with husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is a doting mother to three children, who all have birthdays close together.

Next week, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star's daughter Lola will be turning 20, and ahead of her special day, the TV star has been getting nostalgic about previous birthdays.

In her latest Instagram post, Kelly revealed Lola's modest birthday wish several years ago, which turned out to have quite a significant meaning.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's children surprise her with emotional message

The former Hope and Faith star wrote on Instagram Stories: "Lola asked me to buy her a magazine for her tenth birthday.

"I just found the photo that I texted to the woman on the cover ten years ago. I had a very good feeling!"

The actress went on to tag Bethenny Frankel, who was the cover star of Time magazine ten years ago.

Kelly Ripa revealed daughter Lola had asked for a magazine for her birthday

In a second post, Kelly shared a photo of the magazine with Bethenny gracing the front page.

Bethenny rose to fame as a contestant on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart, in which she was a runner-up in 2005.

Kelly's daughter will no doubt have a lot of special things planned for her birthday.

Kelly with her three children - Lola, Joaquin and Michael

At the beginning of the month, the family celebrated Kelly and Mark Consuelos' oldest son Michael's 24th birthday, while Mark celebrated his birthday in March.

Joaquin, meanwhile, marked a milestone birthday in February when he turned 18.

For each family birthday, Kelly shared a montage of photos and videos on Instagram, and will no doubt do the same for Lola next week.

Kelly and Mark's kids have grown up making regular appearances on Live.

Lola turns 20 soon

However, out of all the children, Lola is notoriously private these days and her famous mother often makes remarks on social media about this.

At Easter, Kelly shared a sweet throwback photo of her kids from 2012, revealing in the caption that she had shared that specific image as it was one that Lola had approved of.

