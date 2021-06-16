Kelly Ripa marks daughter Lola's birthday following exciting family celebration The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is a doting mother to three children

Kelly Ripa was feeling nostalgic on Wednesday as she marked her only daughter's 20th birthday.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star and husband Mark Consuelos are doting parents to Lola – who has now officially left her teens behind as she embarks on a new decade.

The family made the most of celebrating Lola's big day, which included festivities over the weekend, too.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa reveals who the favourite parent is in her house

Mark took to Instagram on the eve of his daughter's birthday to share a sweet photo of the pair of them enjoying a BBQ together in the garden, which he revealed was honouring both Lola and Father's Day.

It's been an eventful time for Kelly's family, who not only have had several birthdays to celebrate - including son Michael's 24th birthday earlier in the month - but a graduation too.

On Friday, Kelly and Mark were incredibly proud as they went to watch their youngest child, Joaquin, 18, graduate from high school, ahead of his big move away from home.

Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola celebrated her 20th birthday

The former Hope and Faith actress took to Instagram to share several photos throughout the day.

One emotional photo showed Kelly and Mark's hands clutching onto a programme of the day's events, which she captioned: "The empty nesters."

Kelly also shared a photo of Joaquin's impressive graduation cake, which featured three layers and photos of the teen.

Lola is Kelly Ripa's only daughter

Joaquin's graduation was extra poignant as unlike his siblings, who both chose to study in New York, the teenager will be moving state in September to attend the University of Michigan in September to enroll on their wrestling programme.

Earlier this month, Kelly shared a photo of Joaquin and Mark walking around the campus of the university.

While Joaquin looked happy, Mark looked a little sad, and Kelly wrote in the caption: "Looks like @instasuelos just found out he won't be @joaquinconsuelos roommate in the fall."

Kelly and Mark with their three children

Kelly and Mark will no doubt miss having Joaquin close to home, but will have a wonderful time visiting him.

The University of Michigan is popular with many high-profile celebrity children, including Barack and Michelle Obama's youngest daughter Sasha.

