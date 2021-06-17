Kelly Ripa shares glimpse from her incredible rooftop during daughter Lola's birthday celebrations The Live with Kelly and Ryan star was marking her daughter's 20th birthday

Kelly Ripa made sure her daughter Lola had a day to remember when she marked her 20th birthday on Wednesday.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star pulled out all the stops for the birthday girl, and they celebrated the special day at home in Manhattan – on their enviable rooftop.

Kelly took to Instagram during the festivities to share a photo of Lola posing alongside a multi-coloured birthday cake while relaxing outside on the terrace.

The rooftop boasts incredible views across New York, and is a popular spot for the family – who often go up there in the evening and during special events.

Lola's birthday cake looked pretty special too, featuring a splash of green, yellow and red icing, and a decorative cake stopper.

Lola's birthday was also marked online by tribute messages from her famous parents – although Kelly made sure to tell her followers that her daughter had given permission for the pictures she used beforehand.

The former Hope and Faith actress shared a gorgeous photo of Lola relaxing outside in the sun, alongside the caption: "Happy 20th birthday to the little lady with the big feet @theyoungestyung we love you so much!

"You are our favorite daughter, no doubt! (This was the approved photo)."

Mark Consuelos, meanwhile, re-posted a sweet picture of himself and his only daughter embracing on his Instagram Stories, which had been originally shared by Kelly.

The TV star has previously opened up about Lola's reluctance to have photos of her online.

At Easter, Kelly shared a sweet throwback photo of her kids from 2012, revealing in the caption that she had shared that specific image as it was one that Lola had approved of.

Lola was treated to a show-stopping birthday cake

Kelly and Mark are also parents to children Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 18, and their firstborn is just as private about his personal life as Lola.

Chatting to Glamour magazine, the mother-of-three said of her oldest son during his teenage years: "I was not allowed to discuss anything. I could not talk about his life, his grades, even though they were great. I couldn't talk about school.

"I wasn't allowed to show his prom picture on TV, even though I may have, as long as I got the girl's permission from her parents."

Kelly and Mark Consuelos with their three children

The 50-year-old added that she would never discuss any of her children without their permission.

"It would be very unfair to use my bullhorn to discuss somebody that did not want to be discussed. I'm always very mindful of that being the boundary," she said.

