Kelly Ripa shares glimpse inside stylish bedroom at $27M Manhattan townhouse The Live with Kelly and Ryan star lives with her husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa has a beautiful home in Manhattan, where she lives with her husband Mark Consuelos and their three children.

The $27M townhouse boasts some impressive features, including a stylish master bedroom with walk-in closets.

Kelly and Mark's bedroom recently featured in a fun Instagram Story posted by the TV star, which saw her husband in bed with their pet dog Lena.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa reveals incredible views from NY townhouse

"There's a dog in @instasuelos bed," Kelly wrote alongside the image.

In the photo, as well as the couple's huge double bed being visible, a metallic feature wall could also be seen, which gave a stylish touch to the area.

Mark's walk-in closet recently featured in another photo uploaded online.

The picture in question saw the Riverdale star helping his youngest son Joaquin, 18, get ready for his prom.

Rows of shirts could be seen neatly hung up on racks in the spacious area, and after the picture made an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the mother-of-three revealed that the closet had caused quite a stir on social media.

Kelly told viewers that someone had commented on the image, unsure of where it had been taken, and explained: "It is not inside of a men's warehouse, this is Mark's actual closet in our marital bedroom."

Kelly and Mark both have walk-in closets in their bedroom

As well as their townhouse in Manhattan, Kelly and Mark also own a gorgeous beach house in the Hamptons, where they spend a lot of weekends.

In addition, they have a holiday home in the Caribbean.

The celebrity couple are preparing for a big change in their home life at the end of the year, as their youngest son is set to go off to university.

Unlike their older children – Michael and Lola – who both chose to study in New York, Joaquin is going a lot further away to the University of Michigan.

The celebrity couple also have a home in the Hamptons

Over the weekend, Kelly shared a photo of Mark and Joaquin visiting the campus, and foreshadowed the times ahead.

While Joaquin looked happy, Mark looked a little sad, and Kelly wrote in the caption: "Looks like @instasuelos just found out he won't be @joaquinconsuelos roommate in the fall."

