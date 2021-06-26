Tracee Ellis Ross flashed some skin in a slinky silver top which sent fans wild.The Black-ish actress posted some on-fire photos from several years ago and she looked absolutely amazing.

Tracee took to Instagram with the snapshots in which she was wearing a sequinned crop top and flared black trousers.

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross' gold chain is what everyone will be wearing this summer

Her hair was shorter and styled in a curly bob as she teased fans with an over-the-shoulder glance.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross works up a sweat in lycra outfit

Tracee recently posted a sensational video wearing a show-stopping pink gown on the streets of Paris in honour of National Pink Day.

She looked mesmerising as she wandered around in a beautiful flowing sheer frock that featured billowing sleeves, a ruched front, and an elaborate train that looked magnificent blowing in the wind.

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross wows in a strapless jumpsuit for an exciting announcement

SHOP: Tracee Ellis Ross’s gold chain is what everyone will be wearing this summer- shop the best lookalike for less than $40

Keeping her hair simple in a low bun and her makeup minimal, Tracee certainly stood out against the cloudy backdrop – no wonder passers-by were doing a double-take!

Tracee shared the throwback photos

Captioning the breathtaking clip, she wrote: "Heard it's National Pink Day… welp! #PinkInParis #nationalpinkday."

Needless to say, her fans were in awe of her show-stopping appearance, with one writing: "Tracee OWNS the colour pink!"

SHOP: Tracee Ellis Ross’ favorite eye cream is so good shoppers compare it to Botox

A second said: "Well, just shut the internet all the way down why don't you!" A third added: "I'm speechless. Stunned! We don't deserve all this gorgeousness!"

Tracee wowed in pink

Her star power will firmly be cemented after she recently revealed she is getting her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The actress will be joining her famous mother, Diana Ross, who has two stars on the famous pathway, one of which she received in 1982 as a solo recording artist, and the second in 1994 as part of The Supremes.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.