Tracee Ellis Ross reveals wardrobe malfunction in daring outfit The daughter of Diana Ross had an oops moment!

Tracee Ellis Ross is a winner in the style stakes but even she suffers some wardrobe faux pas from time to time.

The Black-ish actress was in a celebratory mood when she shared a photo on Instagram and her daring look left a little too much on display.

Tracee was posing with icon, Grace Jones, in a throwback to wish her a happy birthday and she was forced to place a well-positioned black, heart emoji over her revealing bra!

The star was beaming in the snapshot and had one arm placed around Grace as they sat at a dinner table enjoying drinks.

"Happy birthday to the legendary @gracejonesofficial," she captioned the post. Her fans loved the photo and commented on her cover-up too.

"Impressive and innovative use of the black heart," wrote one, while another added: "Wow, fierce!"

Tracee posed with Grace Jones to wish her a happy birthday

Tracee's fashion choice recently left her being dubbed a "fashion superhero". The look which blew fans away consisted of a purple coat that practically encapsulated her, and she was serving medieval realness with some high-heeled armour boots.

But Tracee doesn't take her fashion sense too seriously and recently received a makeover nobody saw coming.

She employed a new artist to transform her, only she came in the form of her adorable toddler niece.

Tracee knows how to make a style statement

Fun-loving Tracee shared the most amazing video of herself letting the little girl draw all over her face with a bright pink lipstick.

The star laughed and encouraged her young relative to use her as a drawing board and even called her, "my new makeup artist".

Tracee explained more in the caption of the post she shared on Instagram: "Meet my new makeup artist! My niece Everlee found my little zip pouch in my purse.

"So we went through it all and she emptied the contents (including tampons...which she hooked into my straps) and she generously and beautifully did my make-up."

So cute!

