Tracee Ellis Ross’ gold chain is what everyone will be wearing this summer

When you party with Diddy, you amp up the style, and Tracee Ellis Ross did just that in the chicest way.

The Black-Ish star rocked a black crop top and matching high-waisted pants to a Memorial Day weekend fete hosted by Diddy and Insecure star and creator Issa Rae, and topped it with a chunky gold chainlink necklace and oversized gold ball earrings.

Tracee's gold chain and gold ball earrings are everything we want for summer accessories

Gold chains have been around forever and gained a ton of popularity in the 80s thanks to hip-hop culture, but we’ve noticed celebrities like Tracee rocking them more and more in the past couple of months.

Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Khloé Kardashian are just a few of the celebs we’ve seen wear them - and it’s different than the gold chainlink necklace trend that popped up at the end of last year. This trend has been a bit more specific - chunky and delicate at the same time - just like Tracee’s look.

We loved it and tracked down a similar version on Shopbop, and it’s on sale for $37.50.

Kenneth Jay Lane 18” gold chainlink necklace, $37.50, Shopbop

As for Tracee’s Memorial Day Weekend festivities with Diddy, she uploaded a video on Instagram that showed her toasting to “Black Excellence” with shots of Summer Citrus Ciroc.

While they were at it, Tracee and Diddy promoted her Pattern Beauty brand as well as Diddy’s liquor brand by putting Pattern Beauty leave-in condition on their hair simultaneously. "Black-owned. All we have to do is support each other," Diddy said as he massaged it in.

"Drank + Conditioner- The perfect party combo! @diddy @patternbeauty @ciroc", Tracee captioned it.

Pattern Beauty Leave-in Conditioner, $25, Ulta

Fans and Tracee’s celebrity friends swooned over the video. In Treatment star Uzo Aduba wrote: "Love it!!! Teamwork makes the dream work, baby!!!" Another added, "Now this is how you support your friends", while an additional follower chimed in "Love to see Black Love, support, and appreciation."

And we love it too. For more black-owned brands to shop check out our black-owned gifts lists for moms and other fashionistas.

