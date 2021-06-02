Tracee Ellis Ross’ favorite eye cream is so good shoppers compare it to Botox

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Tracee Ellis Ross is known for her style, but she has a few beauty secrets that are worth taking note of too (have you seen her flawless skin?!).

Aside from her Pattern Beauty brand designed for natural hair, the Black-Ish star also has an arsenal of weapons for her face too, and one of her favorite products is an anti-aging eye cream that we want too.

Tracee considers taking care of her hair and skin as one of her favorite forms of self-care

The actress revealed the beauty find in a recent interview with Marie Claire as she dished on all things beauty.

Tracee usually starts out her day with a few taps of Yon-Ka's Phyto-Contour Eye Firming Creme over a combination of facial elixirs and serums. “It’s like a puffiness and dark circle cream,” she told the magazine.

Yon-Ka’s eye cream is a lifting and hydrating eye treatment that revives the delicate skin around the eyes. It also helps minimize the appearance of puffy, tired, and aging eyes, and it's infused with rosemary, lavender, critic acid, and cypress oils which help diminish the appearance of crow's feet, minimized the appearance of dark circles, and boosts circulation to refresh the skin.

We tracked it down on Skinstore for $58. You can get an extra 15% off if you use the code SPF. That code also includes a free 10ml tube of Jan Marini Transformation Cream 10ml worth $40.

Yon-Ka's Phyto-Contour Eye Firming Creme, $49.30, Skinstore

The cream is currently sold out at Dermstore and Gilt and for good reason. One Dermstore shopper wrote, "It’s like botox for your eyes. Someone who swore by this product recommended it to me and now I can never go back. I actually saw a difference in my eyes, visibly brighter and tighter."

As far as the other products Tracee uses on her skin daily during her morning skincare ritual, she starts with Retrouvé's Luminous Cleanser Elixir, followed by a customized serum from her facialist Terri Lawton. Then, she puts on Biologique Recherche's Le Grande Serum, Biologique Recherche's Le Grande Crème, and adds a couple of drops of the Biologique Recherche's T.E.W.L. Oil to her skin as well.

Tracee said she rarely wears makeup unless she's working

She completes the process with the Yon-Ka eye cream.

"I love self-care, and I think beauty care is self-care," Tracee told the magazine. "And it's one of the ways that I honor myself and put love in action and give it back to myself."

"I feel the most beautiful with clean and hydrated skin, clean hair, and no makeup," she continued.

And it shows. Tracee looks stunning with makeup or without. Excuse us while we put all of these products in our online carts.

