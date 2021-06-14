Tracee Ellis Ross wows in a strapless jumpsuit for an exciting announcement 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Sign us up for Breakfast at Tiffany’s any day of the week, especially if it’s with Tracee Ellis Ross.

In an Instagram video Tiffany & Co. shared of their latest campaign, the Black-Ish star was the epitome of chic as she enjoyed a tea party for one wearing a strapless black jumpsuit and a stunning array of diamond jewelry from Tiffany’s T1 collection.

Tracee is one of the new global ambassadors of Tiffany & Co.

Tracee, who was just announced as one of the new global ambassadors for the coveted jewelry brand, poured tea into a white teacup at a white coffee table and finished her look with diamond Tiffany & Co. bracelets, rings, and the gorgeous T1 choker, which has nearly 250 round brilliant and baguette diamonds totaling over 13 carats.

We loved Tracee’s wide-leg jumpsuit and tracked down a similar one on Shein.

Wide-leg jumpsuit, $21, Shein

“What’s the tea,” Tracee said in the video. “You want the T? We’ve got the T. Introducing @traceeellisross for the Tiffany T1 collection. Link in bio to shop. #TiffanyT #TiffanyAndCo.”

Tracee talked about her longtime love for Tiffany & Co. and appreciation for the opportunity to rep the brand in a press release, saying, “Growing up, I would often wander through the flagship store on Fifth Avenue, imagining myself as a grown woman wearing the bold elegance of Tiffany's signature diamonds.”

Tracee paired her black jumpsuit with a striking Tiffany & Co. choker

“All these years later, to be the face of this iconic brand and to represent the T1 collection is a dream come true,” she continued. “Shooting the campaign was a welcome moment of inspiration and glamour after the challenging year that we’ve all experienced.”

The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor Joy and pro skier Eileen Gu were also announced as ambassadors for the collection, which now includes a new bracelet, earrings, and pendant styles, as well as new 18k white gold iterations.

Anya Taylor Joy is also one of Tiffany & Co.'s new global ambassadors

“I love jewelry that has symbolism in it,” Anya Taylor-Joy said in a statement. “I love it to mean something to me. It doesn't necessarily have to mean anything to anybody else, but I like to look down at my fingers and have a story.”

