Tracee Ellis Ross' fans weren’t sure what they loved most in her latest video - her dance moves or her amazing outfit!

The daughter of Diana Ross put on a flirty display in a clip she posted on Instagram from a recent tropical getaway.

Tracee was seen gracefully dancing in a sheer pink cover-up with a black two-piece underneath. The coastal wind blew her hot pink outfit and at one point she revealed her swimwear.

The location looked stunning, with bright blue skies and a pool in the background.

Her fans commented on Tracee's performance to the song Colors of the Wind with one writing: "She's beauty, she’s grace and she’ll say it to your face," and, "Thank you for sharing your JOY with us all".

Tracee has since returned to her home in LA, which is also pretty amazing by all accounts. She recently shared a photo from inside her bedroom and her bed is fit for a queen.

Tracee was enjoying a holiday

She has a quirky design aesthetic throughout her home which also features a very blue living room.

The star regularly wows with photos from inside her home and her dress sense has always packed a punch too.

Although to celebrate Grace Jones' birthday, Tracee almost revealed a little too much. She posted a photo from years gone by alongside the model and she suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

Tracee shared a throwback with Grace Jones

She was forced to place a well-positioned black, heart emoji over her rather revealing bra.

Tracee was beaming in the snapshot and had one arm placed around Grace as they sat at a dinner table enjoying drinks.

"Happy birthday to the legendary @gracejonesofficial," she captioned the post. Her fans loved the photo and commented on her cover-up too.

"Impressive and innovative use of the black heart," wrote one, while another added: "Wow, fierce!"

