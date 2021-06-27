Khloe Kardashian’s birthday gift from daughter Tru will melt your heart

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday on Sunday, and to ring it in her daughter Tru gave her the sweetest surprise.

The three-year-old tyke made her mom a birthday card and topped it with unicorn and rainbow stickers and scribbles. “My favorite card,” Khloe captioned a photo of it in her Instagram Stories. The Good American mogul also shared a video of Tru that showed her palming the card and wearing a pink dress with a silver cross necklace. “Happy birthday mommy!” the adorable little one exclaimed.

SHOP: Khloe Kardashian is in love with this glow-giving face serum

Tru's sweet birthday card for Khloe

That was just one of the many birthday gifts and tributes Khloe received. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a stunning array of flowers she received from friends, including a gorgeous display of roses that spelled out her name, and metallic balloons that spelled out ‘Happy B-Day Koko”.

MORE: 21 cute photos of celebrities as kids: David Beckham, Kim Kardashian & more

Kim Kardashian also shared a sweet tribute to her younger sister with a post that included several photos of the two of them hanging out together, and a snap of them lounging in bikinis by a pool.

Kim shared a special tribute to her Khloe on Instagram

"OMG @khloekardashian Happy Birthday! You seriously are the most amazing magical person I know!," she captioned it. "You have the biggest heart and you take care of everyone around you! You are the best mom and friend to the small circle you keep! You are such a light in my life and everyone around you! I can’t even put into words how blessed I feel that you are my sister! No one I’d rather have by my side in this lifetime than you!!! I love you!"

MORE: Khloe Kardashian talks special memories with daughter True – exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian, meanwhile, kicked off Khloe’s big day by sharing over a dozen photos and videos of herself and Khloe in her Instagram Story, including a clip from the opening credits of their show Kourtney and Khloe take Miami. "My almost birthday girl," she captioned one of the shots.

Khloe received a massive amount of birthday flowers, including this floral display that spelled out her name.

There was also a hilarious video of Khloe wearing a shimmery duster as she carried Kourtney on her back. "This is not a joke. This is life," Kourtney said in the video with a giggle. "What does your little sister do for you? Oh, she literally carries me," Khloe replied.

As we keep our eyes open for more tributes, we can’t wait to see what Khloe wears for her birthday - and the glimpses she shares of her birthday fete.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.