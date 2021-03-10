Khloe Kardashian talks special memories with daughter True – exclusive The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has collaborated with Libby Matthews to launch Dose & Co in the UK

Khloe Kardashian is a doting mum to two-year-old daughter True, and during the pandemic they have been making some adorable memories together.

Chatting to HELLO! ahead of the exciting UK launch of Dose & Co, which the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has collaborated with founder Libby Matthews on, Khloe opened up about how they use the products in a tasty – and very on-trend – banana bread recipe they have.

"True and I love baking together and we've come up with a great recipe for banana bread that includes Dose & Co Vanilla Dairy Free Collagen Creamer – such a special afternoon treat! It's a fun activity and it keeps us busy, happy and healthy!" she said.

What's more, Khloe also uses the products following her daily workouts, which she often shares photos of on social media.

"After my workouts I make my morning coffee and I love adding Dose & Co's Pure Collagen Peptides. I set it up so it's ready to go first thing and I don't have to think about it," she said.

Khloe Kardashian opened up about her sweet memories with daughter True

Khloe discovered Dose & Co after Libby sent her some products to try following True's arrival. The mother-of-one was experience postpartum hair loss, and she soon fell in love with the range after noticing a difference.

"Khloe also noticed a difference with her postpartum hair loss that she had experienced after having True. She loved the results and benefits from taking the collagen and how easy the powders were to incorporate into her busy schedule," she said.

Dose & Co Dairy Collagen Creamer - Caramel, £27.99, Holland & Barrett

Libby created Dose & Co four years ago following her own experience with postpartum hair loss following the arrival of her daughter. "I tried almost every supplement on the market to combat it and he only product that worked was collagen.

"However, a lot of the collagen powders on the market were low dose, contained artificial flavours, fillers, the packaging was plastic heavy, and they were quite expensive.

Khloe discovered Dose & Co after suffering from postpartum hair loss

"This is how my idea of creating Dose & Co came about. I wanted to create a range of high dose collagen powders that were not only made from premium and high-quality ingredients, but also high dose so customers got results fast, plastic-free and affordable."

Dose & Co has long been popular in the US, with other famous fans including Ashley Graham, Addison Rae, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Dose & Co founder Libby Matthews has an impressive celebrity client list

Kris Jenner is also known to take supplements regularly. The brand's UK launch will see them sell their products in Holland and Barratt. Libby told us what newcomers can expect from her brand.

"People new to Dose & Co will love how it improves the appearance and structure of hair, improves skin elasticity, firmness, hydration and tonicity and improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

"Also, they'll love how it promotes longer, stronger nails.

"Finally, they'll love how they can mix Dose & Co into both hot and cold drinks, so it can go in a smoothie, hot tea or coffee or even in baking!"

