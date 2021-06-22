Denise Richards pays heartfelt tribute to husband Aaron Phypers This is so sweet!

Denise Richards has given her husband Aaron Phypers the most heartfelt tribute, even though she admitted that it came a couple of days late!

MORE: Denise Richards' family home after fleeing California fires – photos

To mark Father's Day, the World is Not Enough star posted a throwback picture of her and her sister with their father, Irving Richards, at a wedding.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Denise Richards celebrates birthday with sumptuous cakes

And in a separate post, the star also posted a picture of Aaron and praised the way that he looked after her three daughters, Sam, 17, Lola, 16 and Eloise, ten.

Denise had her first two daughters with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, and adopted Eloise in 2011. In 2019, after his marriage to Denise, Aaron became an adoptive father to Eloise.

In her emotional tribute to Aaron, the former Real Housewives of Beverley Hills star wrote: "Another late post... happy Father's Day to my wonderful loving husband @aaronwilliamcameron you're the best dad ever to our Eloise.

"And also being a step parent isn't an easy road. Thank you for being there for all us girlies. Thank God for our boy furbabies to help balance all the estrogen in our home, love you baby."

Fans were in love with the beautiful words that Denise left for Aaron, and they left plenty of compliments for him as well in the comments.

Denise wrote a heartfelt tribute for Aaron

One said: "He is the best!!! Love your relationship. Happy Father's Day to him," while a second added: "I think he's really awesome. So handsome too."

MORE: Denise Richards pays tribute to her lookalike daughter on her 17th birthday

MORE: Denise Richards has already got the perfect hair for summer

A third even paid tribute to both Denise and Aaron, as they said: "Denise you and your hubby are so good looking AND you have each other's backs, I love that."

Earlier this year, the pair were hailed as "couple goals" after they shared a picture during a romantic sunset.

The twosome stood in the beautiful hills of Los Angeles as the setting sun created the perfect backdrop for them.

Denise wore a beautiful white floor-length dress as she planted a kiss on her husband's cheek. Aaron opted to go for a black jacket and shirt, alongside some blue jeans.

The pair married in 2018

And fans were equally in love with Denise's heartfelt tribute to her own father, who she called "amazing" and thanked for "always being there" for her and her sister.

One wrote: "Hope your dad had a great Father’s Day. We really enjoyed watching you two on It’s Complicated - loved the show."

But many ended up comparing him to Harry Hamlin, the husband of Denise's former Real Housewives star, Lisa Rinna.

One asked: "How come I thought this was posted by Lisa Rinna and that was harry hamlin???" and a second posted: "He looks like HARRY HAMLIN!!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.