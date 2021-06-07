Khloe Kardashian is in love with this glow-giving face serum

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Plenty of fans are envious of Khloe Kardashian's smooth and glowing skin, and now she's revealed one of her favourite products for giving her that healthy sheen.

The star took to Instagram to rave about her IPSY glam bag with her followers, revealing that one particular serum is "skincare goals".

Holding up the metallic bottle, she said: "First up we have actual skincare goals. This 111Skin Radiance Rose Gold Booster is formulated with actual gold!"

WATCH: Khloe raves about the gold-infused serum

We're not surprised she loves the glow-giving serum, since it's already super popular with shoppers, too. Khloe has also said in the past about the product: "This looks so fab on my bathroom counter, plus it reminds me to use it nightly."

The face tonic is formulated with niacinamide which works to reduce hyperpigmentation, redness and congestion - but it also leaves a sheen on the skin that you can expect from a highlighter, so its skincare-meets-makeup credentials have won rave reviews from beauty lovers.

Rose Gold Radiance Booster, £85 / $135, 111Skin

One fan writes on Cult Beauty: "This serum really does leave your face glowing. I mixed a few drops with moisturiser as the last step and ever since people have been commenting on how good I look! (This is with no makeup). Will buy again!" Where do we sign up?

Khloe isn't the only famous fan of 111Skin, the cult brand founded by cosmetic surgeon Dr. Yannis Alexandrides.

Victoria Beckham is a fan of the brand's eye masks

Bella Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley all swear by the 111Skin eye and face masks, as does Priyanka Chopra.

Famously, Priyanka used one of the glow-giving sheet masks to prep her skin ahead of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding. She posted on her Instagram Story at the time: "The special sauce... miracle mask @111Skin."

