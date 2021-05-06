Fans have a mixed response to BBC's new Britney Spears documentary The Battle for Britney aired on Wednesday evening

The highly-anticipated new documentary The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship aired on Wednesday evening, delving into the legal conservatorship that has surrounded the singer's life for the past 13 years – but it seems that while the #FreeBritney movement is strong, viewers were somewhat divided in their opinion on the one-off show.

Everything we know about Britney Spears' conservatorship

Taking to social media after the documentary aired on BBC Two, some praised the "chilling" film for raising awareness on the issue of Britney's conservatorship – which many believe was, and continues to be, imposed on the singer against her wishes.

One person said: "This #BattleforBritney documentary is chilling. The power of record companies and how the law can be used against a vulnerable person."

Another agreed and praised the documentary for its in-depth look at the issue, tweeting: "#TheBattleforBritney is actually so fair. There will be things that some fans don't like, but it's important that people are given the chance to have their own opinion. Would've liked a 10 episode series though @Mobeen_Azhar."

A third said: "Nobody needs to boycott the BBC documentary. Trust me. Everything is treated with care #TheBattleforBritney."

Britney Spears reassures fans after receiving COVID vaccine with boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears reveals she felt 'embarrassed' by documentary of her life – 'I cried for two weeks'

Did you watch the BBC documentary?

However, others were less keen on the documentary and considered it a "waste of time" given the previous New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears, and following the news that the singer is due to give evidence in court next month.

"She is now addressing the court in June. If you had said that in the first 5 minutes of the programme I wouldn't have wasted the last hour of my life on that rubbish. #BattleForBritney," wrote one fan. Another tweeted: "This Britney thing doesn't really deserve to be called a documentary now does it #BattleForBritney."

Ahead of the film, which was created and fronted by journalist Mobeen Azhar, Britney herself took to social media to share her thoughts on the many shows made about her life and legal position in recent times.

She wrote: "Geez !!!! 2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but I never knew it was gonna be like THIS!!!! These documentaries are so hypocritical ... they criticize the media and then do the same thing?????"

