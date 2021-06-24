Britney Spears reveals the truth about her Instagram posts at court hearing The star gave a nearly 30-minute long statement

Britney Spears appeared virtually before a Los Angeles court and Judge Brenda Penny on Wednesday to speak against the conservatorship she's lived under for 13 years.

The popstar made a nearly 30-minute long statement in which she revealed that she is "traumatized", adding "I just want my life back".

During her lengthy appearance, Britney compared her life to "sex trafficking", saying: "In California, the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking. Making anyone work against their will, taking all their possessions away — credit card, cash, phone, passport — and placing them in a home where they work with the people who live with them.

"They all lived in the house with me, the nurses, the 24-7 security. There was one chef that came there and cooked for me daily during the weekdays. They watched me change every day — naked – morning, noon and night. My body – I had no privacy door for my room. I gave eight vials of blood a week."

Britney also revealed she wants to get married and have more children

Opening up about her past social media posts, in which she has admitted that she was "OK" and "happy", she confessed to the judge: "And that's why I'm telling you this again two years later, after I've lied and told the whole world 'I'm OK and I'm happy.' It's a lie.

"I thought just maybe if I said that enough maybe I might become happy, because I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it. But now I'm telling you the truth, OK? I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry it's insane. And I'm depressed. I cry every day."

Pleading the judge to end her conservatorship, she added: "I want changes, and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes."

"I just want my life back. And it's been 13 years. And it's enough. It's been a long time since I've owned my money."

Crowds gathered in Los Angeles is support of Britney

Following her statement, the judge praised Britney for her "courage" in speaking out.

"I just want to tell you that I certainly am sensitive to everything that you said and how you're feeling and I know that it took a lot of courage for you to say everything you have to say today, and I want to let you know that the court does appreciate your coming on the line and sharing how you're feeling," she said.