Alesha Dixon forced to return from Sydney with her family after quarantining for two weeks

Alesha Dixon and her family will be returning to the UK following the news that Australia's Got Talent, the show in which she was due to appear as a judge, has been indefinitely cancelled due to Sydney's Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent statewide lockdown.

The BGT star, her husband Azuka, and her daughters Azura, seven, and Anaya, one, were pictured strolling around the city over the weekend after quarantining in a hotel for two weeks.

Alesha was due to star alongside Neil Patrick Harris, Kate Ritchie and Shane Jacobsen on the judging panel. However, on Monday, a Seven spokesperson said: "'Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions in Sydney, we have decided to postpone production of the new season of AGT to a date to be determined.

"A studio audience is a vitally important part of this much-loved show, so we have made the responsible but tough call to not go ahead for now."

Filming was initially scheduled for last week, but due to the escalating COVID-19 situation, it had been put temporarily on hold.

Alesha is accompanied by her husband and two daughters

Alesha's role on the Australian version of Britain's Got Talent was announced back in early June.

According to reports, producers were initially eager to get Amanda Holden involved but her other work commitments made it impossible.

Alesha said at the time of the announcement: "I'm super excited to be joining the panel at AGT.

"I can’t wait to see what talent Australia has to give and I’m really looking forward to working with my fellow judges."