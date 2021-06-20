Dianne Buswell finally reunites with family in Australia and it’s so emotional The Strictly Come Dancing star went through a long quarantine!

Dianne Buswell went through a long quarantine after arriving in Australia just over two weeks ago – but it proved worthwhile on Sunday as she was reunited with her family at last!

The pro dancer took to Instagram, where she shared a heartwarming video with her followers to celebrate the occasion.

Dianne captioned the time-lapse clip: "This makes the 14 days soooooo worth it. I feel so blessed and so loved I could burst [purple heart emojis] I’m home @rinabuswell @mark.3802 @buzzballz1."

It showed the bubbly broadcaster holding up a sign that said "Congratulations" before packing up her bags and saluting the camera as she left her hotel room for the first time since she arrived.

The 32-year-old then ran outside and could be seen hugging both her parents and then reuniting with her brother and his pregnant partner for a group photo.

Like many of us, the star has been separated from family members during the pandemic, so she was understandably delighted to be back in her native Australia and able to catch up with her loved ones.

Her followers were just as happy for her, not least her Strictly co-stars. Show judge Motsi Mabuse was among the first to respond, writing: "Family is everything."

Fellow dancer Janette Manrara – who recently left the show in order to take over hosting duties on spin-off series It Takes Two – added a heart emoji as she commented: "Oh I’m so so happy for you!!!!!"

The dancer's partner Joe Sugg, meanwhile, posted a row of hearts in response.

Meanwhile, his sister Zoella, who is good friends with Dianne, wrote: "WELL THIS MADE ME CRYYYYY!!! Give your family a big squeeze from me & have THE BEST TIME," adding three heart emojis.

The star's fans also shared their love for the heart-melting glimpse into the sweet family reunion, with their comments including: "Love this," "CRYING," and: "Omg so beyond happy for you, actually crying at this! Hope you have the most amazing time."

