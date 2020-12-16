Alesha Dixon shares incredibly rare family photo as she celebrates husband's 40th birthday The BGT star took to Instagram with the sweet snapshot

Alesha Dixon had a major reason to celebrate this week. On Tuesday, her husband Azuka Ononye turned 40, and to mark the occasion, the BGT judge shared an incredibly rare family photo with her fans.

The picture sees Alesha and Azuka posing with their two daughters, Azura Sienna and Anaya Safiya. The beautiful little girls are beaming for the camera as they cuddle up to their mum, with Azuka stood with a protective arm around his eldest child.

Alesha, 42, wrote: "We didn't get any pictures from @azukaononye's birthday night as we were having too much fun and plus it was too dark! Special day for a special person! Happy 40th birthday baby, welcome to the club! We love you so much!"

Alesha and Azuka tied the knot in 2017, but first met back in 2006 when the singer was on the road with her music and Azuka was a dancer. "I was kind of playing hard to get for about a year," Alesha admitted during a 2016 interview on The Jonathan Ross Show.

Alesha shared a sweet new family photo on Instagram

"And then I had the foot operation and I couldn't walk and he was literally sleeping on the floor looking after me every day," she said. "I was just looking at him thinking, 'That is for better or for worse isn't it.'"

The couple have never actually confirmed their marriage, but during an appearance on Michael McIntyre's Big Show Christmas Special in December 2017, Alesha introduced Azuka as "my lovely husband AZ, you can call him Azuka!"

Alesha and Azuka first met back in 2006

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Azura in 2017, followed by little Anaya, who was born in August 2019 – although the star didn't confirm her arrival until two months later.

Alesha later revealed that her eldest daughter is especially keen for them to expand their family even further. "Two weeks after having the baby... 'Mummy, I think it's time for a brother now, don't you?'" she laughed. "'I don't think so darling, mummy's done!'" Although Alesha went on to admit: "Never say never."

