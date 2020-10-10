Alesha Dixon reveals how she met her husband Azuka

Alesha Dixon and her gorgeous husband Azuka Ononye have been married since 2017, but how did the pair meet? In an interview from 2016, the Britain's Got Talent star opened up about the early days with her other half.

MORE: See BGT judge Alesha Dixon's sweet family photo album

The couple started as friends back in 2006 when Alesha was on the road for her music and Azuka was a dancer. "I was kind of playing hard to get for about a year," said the star during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alesha Dixon chats baby number three

"And then I had the foot operation and I couldn't walk and he was literally sleeping on the floor looking after me every day," she said. "I was just looking at him thinking, 'That is for better or for worse isn't it.' I looked a state, he was sleeping on the floor because I was on the couch, I couldn't even get up the stairs. If he can carry me to the toilet then he's a keeper."

Alesha Dixon admitted she 'played hard to get' for about a year

When asked if she would ever pop the question given this year's Leap Year, Alesha admitted: "I wouldn't rule out ever proposing to him. I'm not in a rush to get married but I would definitely be open-minded to it – why not? Unless he's down on one knee with a ring then I'm not going to take him seriously." Of course, while it is reported that the pair did indeed tie the knot in 2017, the couple have never actually confirmed that they have wed.

MORE: Alesha Dixon opens up about plans for baby number three

MORE: Amanda Holden's leg-lengthening Zara trousers cause a fan frenzy

MORE: Britain's Got Talent: where are the child stars now?

However, during an appearance on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show Christmas Special in December 2017, Alesha introduced Azuka as "my lovely husband AZ, you can call him Azuka!"

VIEW GALLERY

Alesha and Azuka currently have two daughters, Azura Sienna, six, and Anaya Safiya, who will turn one in August. Alesha previously admitted that she didn't see herself having children until she met her partner. "I knew that we could have children together because of our values, our morals, our thinking aligned," she said on a podcast interview with Giovanna Fletcher.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.