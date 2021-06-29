Harry Kane's wife Katie shares precious family photo ahead of England's game

Ahead of England's match against Germany on Tuesday, Harry Kane's wife Katie has shared a message of support. She released a heartwarming picture of the couple's three children, all wearing England T-shirts with the number nine and 'daddy' emblazoned across them.

"We love you Daddy.. [heart emoji]" the doting wife wrote in the caption. Upon seeing the sweet photo, Harry, 27, replied with a heart emoji.

The couple are usually private about their family life and share very few snaps of their children; Ivy, four, Vivienne, two and six-month-old Louis.

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet snapshot, with one writing: "This is very cute. Come on England!!" Another remarked: "This is too cute." A third post read: "My heart just melted."

During a recent chat with Evening Standard, England captain Harry gave fans an extremely rare insight into his personal life at home.

"I want to be with Kate and the family," he said. "I am not a drinker, I am not someone who wants to be seen out and about. I want to be a top footballer, and that means focus and it means doing everything you need to do to be the best you can be."

Harry's wife Katie shared this lovely photo of their children

Asked whether he would be disappointed if his kids prove not to be football fans when they grow up, Harry replied: "I can honestly say I don't care less. I am just there to love and support them."

He added: "It has changed my life. But it hasn't changed me as a person. I would say the same about money. It means I can look after my wife and my family.

"But I can promise you if football was still an amateur sport, and we got paid nothing, I would still be a footballer. There is no other job that could give me the satisfaction this one does."

