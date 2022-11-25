Harry Kane's £17m Kardashian-style family mansion is out of this world

Harry Kane is away from home at the moment, representing England on the world stage at the World Cup in Qatar but when he returns to the UK, there's a lap of luxury waiting.

The striker and his wife Katie live in London with their children Ivy, Vivienne and Louis in a home that is reportedly worth £17million.

Although they are said to rent the luxurious property, which costs £15,000 a week, Harry and Katie have still made it their own, with seven beautiful bedrooms, a gym, a man cave and more.

Harry Kane's hallway

Katie has shared several photos inside the family's hallway, which has white floors and intricate black bannisters that line the sweeping staircase. In the middle, statement lights hang from the ceiling.

Harry Kane's dining room

As she marked her daughter's fourth birthday, Katie showed off the all-white dining room, with a table dressed with pink settings and surrounded by benches.

Harry Kane's living room

Harry's little girl was treated to a pink balloon arch and lots of presents inside the living room on her birthday. She sat on a black and cream rug with a metallic wall and a dark floor lamp behind her.

Harry Kane's gym

Katie showed off her flexibility inside the couple's home gym, which is decorated with framed pictures of 'Kane 18' and 'Kane 10' jerseys, a pendant light, a marble-effect bench and a mirrored wall.

Harry Kane's man cave

We're not sure if Harry classes the room as an office or man cave, but he was pictured cuddling his daughter in a gaming chair as she watched Peppa Pig on a wall-mounted TV and he played on the computer below. Other features include a black desk, wooden floorboards and a picture of the Joker from The Dark Knight on the wall.

Harry Kane's daughters' bedroom

In one sweet snap posted to Instagram, the footballer can be seen lying in one of his daughters' beds as they both huddled around for storytime. It has wooden floors and white bedding with grey polka dots, as well as a fluffy water bottle and cuddly dog toy.

Posing for an Easter photo, his children had their backs to the camera as they stood in what appears to be a bedroom. A large armchair is covered with a pink and white quilted blanket and gold sheer curtains cover the windows.

Harry Kane's playroom

Harry's lucky children appear to have their own playroom which Katie unveiled in a picture captioned: "Bedtime cuddles and matching PJ’s." Ivy and Vivienne were cuddling on a blue corner sofa topped with metallic cushions, while a giant giraffe toy was positioned in the corner and a small white table and chairs were set up for a teddy bear tea party in the background.

