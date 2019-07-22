Harry Kane's wife Kate reveals she had TWO wedding dresses – and reveals her sentimental 'something blue' Aww!

Harry Kane and his wife Kate both shared new photos to celebrate one month since they tied the knot over the weekend. The England footballer’s bride revealed she wore two gorgeous wedding dresses for their big day, and also shared a closer look at the personal touch she added to her gown as her 'something blue'.

Kate’s first gown was an ivory strapless Ralph and Russo creation, with an embellished top and sleek mermaid silhouette. The 26-year-old made a sentimental addition to the inside of her train, by having the names of Harry and their two daughters, Ivy and Vivienne, embroidered in neat blue writing. "Something blue…" Kate captioned the photo, which revealed the hidden detail on her dress.

Meanwhile, other photos posted from the wedding show that Kate changed into a second dress for their evening reception. Although she hasn’t showed a full-length shot of the gown, it had a V-neck and sheer detailing with delicate floral embroidery. The bride also showcased her new marital status by adding hair clips that said "Mrs Kane" from Tilly Thomas Lux, an accessories label loved by stars including Holly Willoughby and Rochelle Humes.

"A month ago today I married my soul mate, one of the best days of my life! Thank you for making my dreams come true, you are perfect @harrykane," Kate captioned the photos, adding: "Thank you to all of our friends and family for making our day so magical! We love you all. An incredible week filled with laughter, love and happy tears, wish we could do it all again."

Harry and Kate married on 19 June, and while they have shared some details and photos from their nuptials on Instagram, they have managed to keep the location of their wedding private. The couple previously revealed the fun way they celebrated with their wedding party during their trip, including hosting a special sporting event – the Kaneland games – which saw them try their hand at activities including golf, Frisbee and limbo.

