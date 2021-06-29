Sharon Stone poses in just a T-shirt in photo that causes a stir She goes back to basic (instinct)

Sharon Stone has shared glimpses into her home before, but none that get our pulses racing with the feeling of nostalgia quite like this.

The actress posted a snapshot of her in her home, wearing nothing but a T-shirt and posing with what looks like a tube of liquid lipstick. "Been there, done that; got the T-Shirt" she captioned it.

WATCH: Sharon Stone speaks about recapturing her radiance after her stroke

The shot is reminiscent of a pose she struck in the movie Basic Instinct, where her character poses with a lit cigarette as she tantalizes the men before her.

The T-shirt Sharon is wearing features a graphic animated depiction of the iconic scene, in which her character sits on a chair as she's being interrogated in a short white turtleneck dress and a cigarette.

The actress took us back almost 30 years to that one very memorable moment

Fans reacted quickly and with fervor, falling in love with the recreation of the legendary shot. "You’re so iconic," commented Demi Lovato, and actress Angie Stevenson followed that up with, "Yes! You little vixen!" Debra Messing hilariously wrote, "I want your thighs. And 100 other things."

And several others went completely bananas over the shot, calling her "gorgeous" and "fabulous" and asking for where they could find that tee for themselves.

Basic Instinct, released in 1992, featured the actress in the role of Catherine Tramell, a writer known for her prowess both in the literary world and beyond.

Basic Instinct was a big success and has since become a 90s cult classic

She gets tangled up in a case of murder which resembles one of her books, and starts up a steamy affair with the police detective in charge, played by Michael Douglas.

The movie became a smash hit and propelled Sharon, who'd been steadily acting over the past few years, into stardom, turning her into one of the 90s biggest fashion icons and sex symbols. But if recent posts have proven anything, it's that she clearly hasn't lost that lustre.

