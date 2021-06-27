Sharon Stone looks awe-inspiring in candid bikini photo at family home The Hollywood star looked incredible in a vibrant two-piece

Sharon Stone delighted her social media followers over the weekend with a stunning swimsuit photo.

The 63-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of herself modelling a vibrant yellow two-piece, as she relaxed in the garden of her family home in LA.

In the photo, Sharon wore minimal makeup and posed alongside her beloved pet dog Bandit. "Happy summer," she wrote alongside the image.

VIDEO: Sharon Stone opens up about life after her stroke

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Ok – just wow," while another wrote: "Pure sunshine!" A third added: "Not sure what I love more – the fabulous bathing suit or the side-eye from Bandit!"

Sharon, who is a mother of three, has owned her LA family home since 1993 but she completely renovated it with the help of interior designer, Douglas Truesdale.

During the pandemic, the star has been enjoying spending quality time with her three sons at home.

Sharon Stone looked incredible in a vibrant yellow bikini

The actress is mother to sons Roan, Laird and Quinn.

The Hollywood star gushed about motherhood during an interview with New Idea, revealing: "The other day, I asked my son Laird if he knew how much I loved him, and he said: 'Yeah. Because you chose me.'"

She added: "I watch videos from when they were small and am absolutely enthralled by that. But those moments just keep coming."

The Hollywood actress with her sons

Talking to Vogue, she added: "Motherhood didn't come easily, but it came lovingly to me by angels ... I'm grateful my kids chose me, I am a lucky mom."

"I'm now a single mother with three adopted sons, and it has been the great privilege of my life to raise them. "When you adopt, you realise any child could be your child, any person could be your relative.

"After that you never see the world in the same way again. I'm connected to everyone on this planet. And that's a miracle in and of itself."

