Sharon Stone looks gorgeous in poolside photo as she announces happy news The Hollywood star had a reason to smile over the weekend

Sharon Stone's mood was uplifted over the weekend after she received some joyful news, and she couldn't wait to share it with her fans on social media.

MORE: Sharon Stone reveals incredible hidden talent

The Hollywood star took to Instagram to post a beautiful picture of herself lounging by the poolside in a black swimsuit, while cuddling up to her dog Joe.

In the caption, Sharon wrote: "Joe is back from the vet," alongside a love heart emoji.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Sharon Stone is joined by her mum as she marks important milestone

The actress was more than relieved to be reunited with her four-legged friend, and many of her followers were quick to comment on the post.

MORE: Sharon Stone dazzles in high-cut bodysuit and heels

MORE: Sharon Stone looks incredible modeling lingerie in age-defying snapshot

"Welcome home Joe," one wrote, while another commented: "Horray! You both look happy." A third added: "I'm very happy he's back home again."

During the pandemic, Sharon has been keeping busy, and has been promoting her eye-opening memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, throughout the month of April following its release at the end of March.

Sharon Stone shared a gorgeous poolside photo as she marked some happy news

In the book, she spills on her life in Hollywood and lifts the lid on controversial topics she's never spoken of before.

Sharon recently opened up about feeling like she had lost her "radiance" following her stroke in 2001 and told Oprah Winfrey on Super Soul: "My radiance went away. It isn't so much your beauty, but your radiance. It's a radiance and a magnetism and a presence."

MORE: Sharon Stone's heartfelt moment with her mum is too sweet for words

MORE: Sharon Stone joined by lookalike mother as she marks incredible achievement

The doting mother-of-three has also been enjoying spending quality time with her three sons, Roan, Laird and Quinn.

The Hollywood star doesn't take herself too seriously!

The Hollywood star gushed about motherhood during an interview with New Idea, revealing: "The other day, I asked my son Laird if he knew how much I loved him, and he said: 'Yeah. Because you chose me.'"

She added: "I watch videos from when they were small and am absolutely enthralled by that. But those moments just keep coming."

MORE: Sharon Stone, 62, wows with bikini photo during lockdown

MORE: Ratched star Sarah Paulson undergoes incredible transformation - and fans react

Talking to Vogue, she added: "Motherhood didn't come easily, but it came lovingly to me by angels ... I'm grateful my kids chose me, I am a lucky mom."

Sharon is a doting mother to three sons

"I'm now a single mother with three adopted sons, and it has been the great privilege of my life to raise them.

"When you adopt, you realise any child could be your child, any person could be your relative.

"After that you never see the world in the same way again. I'm connected to everyone on this planet. And that's a miracle in and of itself."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.