Sharon Stone delights fans with exciting announcement

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sharon Stone recently released her debut book, The Beauty of Living Twice, which chronicles how the star pieced her life back together following a stroke.

MORE: Sharon Stone looks sensational as she poses on the beach

And to commemorate the event, the Basic Instinct actress took to Instagram to announce she was going on her first book tour.

"Just announced! First book tour!" she wrote. "Join me for 'The Beauty of Living Twice' Virtual Book Tour March 30 – April 12."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sharon Stone emotionally reacts to first copies of her book

Sharon will be in San Francisco on 30 March, New York City on 31 March, Miami on 1 April, and then after a week and a half break, Los Angeles on 12 April.

The actress will also be joined by major stars like Ellie Schafer, Jess Cagle, Gloria Estefan and Anderson Cooper.

Sharon's post drove her fans wild. "Congratulations," wrote one fan, while another added: "….I will be there!!! So excited."

A third enthused: "Ny, here I come!"

The Beauty of Living Twice, £16.71, Amazon

One fan thanked Sharon for the inspiring book, writing: "I think your tour will help a lot of people. Wonderful."

The Casino star recently melted hearts as she was overcome with emotion when she received the first copies of her book.

The actress was nearly speechless as she admired the books, which feature a stunning black-and-white portrait of her on the cover.

MORE: Sharon Stone reveals incredible hidden talent

MORE: Sharon Stone questions if she's related to Beyoncé's mum – fans react

"Oh my God, you guys! Mom it's my book!" she proudly said, as she carefully removed one of the books from the box.

"I'd like to offer you the first copy of my book," she said, as she handed a copy to her lookalike mother, Dorothy.

Sharon's mother was one of the first to see her book

Sharon's mother was also overcome with emotion at her daughter's achievement, only saying "beautiful" as she flicked through the pages.

The synopsis of Sharon's book, which is released on 30 March, reads: "Sharon Stone, one of the most renowned actresses in the world, suffered a stroke that cost her not only her health, but her career, family, fortune, and global fame.

"In The Beauty of Living Twice, Stone chronicles her efforts to rebuild her life and writes about her slow road back to wholeness and health. In a business that doesn't accept failure, in a world where too many voices are silenced, Stone found the power to return, the courage to speak up, and the will to make a difference in the lives of women and children around the globe."

It adds: "Over the course of these intimate pages, as candid as a personal conversation, Stone talks about her pivotal roles, her life-changing friendships, her worst disappointments, and her greatest accomplishments."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.