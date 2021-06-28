Sharon Stone's bedroom selfie gives us a surprise glimpse into her home Certainly not a ruff morning for Ms Stone

Along with being a style icon and internationally renowned beauty, Sharon Stone is nothing if not, in many ways, a relatable woman.

The Basic Instinct star shared a bedroom snapshot on her Instagram which gave fans an intimate look into her morning routine at home - and it's definitely not what you'd expect.

Sharon woke up to her dog, Bandit, staring her right in the face, laying on top of her, waiting for her to get up and start the day. The actress looked straight into the camera with a look of utter defeat and fatigue that said "well, this is what I'm stuck with."

She captioned it from the point of view of her dog, writing, "Excuse me, please wake up," with a couple of happier emojis that suggested this had become a daily part of her routine and she couldn't be more content with it.

The actress has her own personal alarm, courtesy of her dog

Along with two pictures showing her dog on top of her, she also used the picture with a TikTok audio clip that really made it much funnier, looped with an audio of a man softly shushing, followed by "we've been trying to contact you regarding your car's extended warranty," mimicking frequent insurance spam calls.

Fans and followers alike loved the candid look into the actress' morning rituals and couldn't help but relate, including Selma Blair, who chimed in with, "This was me all day. All day. With dog as well. Ha."

Bandit is one of the actress' two dogs

Other fans also appreciated the sheer affection coming through in the moment. "This is Love," one wrote. Some found common ground with her as well. "My dog also wakes me up. The first thing she does is that she smells my eye to make sure there are no tears…" one wrote in a heartwarming confession.

Sharon is extremely close with her dog, having shared pictures of the two before. She first acquired English Bulldog Bandit Stone in 2018, and has since shown him off quite often.

