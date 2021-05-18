Sharon Stone is stunning in figure-hugging dress as she shows off new hair inside her grand bedroom

Sharon Stone loved her Monday night look so much that she filmed a short video for her fans to show it off.

SEE: Sharon Stone's mammoth LA home is the epitome of luxury

The five-second clip shows the actress, 63, catwalking across her bedroom whilst showing off her gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana figure-hugging dress.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sharon Stone speaks about recapturing her radiance after her stroke

The star was promoting her interview with Trevor Noah for The Daily Show, in which she spoke about her new memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice.

READ: Sharon Stone looks gorgeous in poolside photo as she announces happy news

RELATED: Sharon Stone's heartfelt moment with her mum is too sweet for words

Fans of the Basic Instinct actress loved her look, including supermodel Naomi Campbell, who wrote: "Divine @sharonstone." Friend Leslie Jordan jokingly added: "What a strut! Do you serve fries with that shake, honey?" A follower remarked: "You never lost your glow. It's been there all along. You're still stunning," whilst a fourth remarked: "The fascinating glare of a fully vaccinated beauty icon."

Sharon looked stunning in her D&G dress

It wasn't only Sharon's dress and "killer walk" that got fans' attention, but also her incredible new hairstyle.

"Your haircut is gorgeous," one commented, whilst a second added: "That hair! Looking good lady!!!"

Sharon's brief clip was filmed inside her LA home, more precisely, inside her grand bedroom and we couldn't help but notice that it features a framed picture of the Queen.

The portrait in question was created by Chris Levine back in 2004 to mark 800 years of allegiance to the Crown by the Island of Jersey.

Other features inside her bedroom include a walk-in closet, a large dressing table full of makeup and beauty products and a small corner sofa with a neatly folder Dior blanket.

Sharon, who is a mother of three, has owned her LA family home since 1993 but she completely renovated it with the help of interior designer Douglas Truesdale.