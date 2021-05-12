Sharon Stone's family home is basically a grand chateau The actress has created some very impressive interiors

Sharon Stone has owned her LA family home since 1993 but she completely renovated it with the help of interior designer, Douglas Truesdale.

SEE: Sharon Stone's mammoth LA home is the epitome of luxury

While giving Architectural Digest a tour of her beautiful house in 2018, the Basic Instinct star, 63, revealed exactly how she created an antique château style – which is every bit as grand as you would expect.

"I worked with a ch​âteau restorer to give the place texture and a sense of history. We installed an antique-tile floor from Agra in the powder room off the foyer and brought in the dining-room floor from a château in Switzerland. I also put in the moldings, mantels, and other architectural details that are so essential to the integrity of the space," Sharon said.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sharon Stone films with mother inside LA home

Other luxurious furnishings include silk rugs, velvet armchairs, white Mongolian lamb hides and art deco dining tables – not to mention the chandeliers hanging from the tall ceilings.

RELATED: Sharon Stone looks gorgeous in poolside photo as she announces happy news

PHOTOS: Dolly Parton's Nashville home with husband Carl is not what you'd expect

The Casino actress – who is mother to sons Roan, Laird, and Quinn – has given fans several glimpses inside, especially following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actress revealed she worked with a ch​âteau restorer

A sweeping staircase adds to the grandeur in the hallway, while Sharon's bedroom boasts grey panelled walls, a black Gregorius|Pineo bed and a metallic grey Gina Berschneider sofa. Outside, a swimming pool is surrounded by trees for added privacy.

Sharon shared a look at her luxurious furniture during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Sharon told Architectural Digest that her move to the property was prompted by the need for better security following her sudden rise to fame. Unwanted visits from fans caused her to fear for the safety of her children.

"All of a sudden, there were crazy stalkers trying to get into my [old] house. The police were there all the time, until they finally had enough," Sharon said. "They told me to pack a suitcase because they were taking me to a hotel. I had to find a new home that had proper gates."

READ: Ellen DeGeneres' home cost 3x Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's