Jennifer Hudson looks incredible hula-hooping in daring bodysuit The singer and actress wowed her fans

Jennifer Hudson left fans open-mouthed with a risque outfit she wore to hula-hoop.

The Voice's former judge showed off her toned physique and her impressive exercise moves in a boomerang clip she posted on Instagram.

MORE: Jennifer Hudson's tragic past and how it shaped her future

In the video, Jennifer wowed in a very short bodysuit with a revealing neckline as she swung her hips from side to side to keep the hoop around her waist.

Loading the player...

Jennifer Hudson falls in love with beautiful Aretha Franklin mural

She simply captioned the post: "Wait, how this works!"

Her fans went wild for the clip and commented: "Not only is it fun to hoola hoop. It's great exercise. Shoot you got it Gurl!!!!" while another added: "We sooooo love you girl," and a third wrote: "You look amazing."

MORE: Olly Murs, Jennifer Hudson and other The Voice judges are unrecognisable in throwbacks

MORE: Ciara impresses Jennifer Hudson as she poses up a storm

Jennifer recently wowed her fans with a sensational look at the BET awards. The Dreamgirls actress wore the most gorgeous black gown with a statement, gold belt.

Jennifer showed off her hula-hooping skills

The star's red carpet look was nothing short of show-stopping and she made headlines for her Dolce and Gabbana gown.

Jennifer recently gave fans a rare glimpse inside her home life - away from the spotlight - as she relaxed in her living room.

MORE: Ciara is turning the ski slopes into her runway on vacation with Vanessa Bryant

The American Idol finalist reclined in a tan armchair while she flicked through a small folder with musician Marcus Kincy sat near her by a piano.

Jennifer's impressive tiled living room had room for at least three more tan armchairs and some eye-catching black curtains.

Jennifer looked amazing at the BET awards

The singer was wearing a white crop top with black bottoms and had a pair of shoes on that matched the colour of her furniture.

"I use[d] to say, I'm singing my way home!" she wrote. "Now I'm singing my way home! Music is home to me!"

Jennifer is already promoting her upcoming role in the Aretha Franklin biopic which will be released in August.

MORE: Olly Murs and his girlfriend Amelia Tank share hilarious post after romantic getaway

Speaking about how she tackled the role of such an iconic singer, Jennifer explained: "Aretha was a very subtle person. It wasn't a lot of big gestures, whereas I'm far more expressive…

"She had this presence, but also this stillness about her, so I would tell everybody on set, 'If you don't feel uncomfortable when I'm around, then I'm not giving you Aretha at all.'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.