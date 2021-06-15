Heather Graham causes a splash in hot pants and rubber boots for riverside adventure The star put on a very youthful display

Heather Graham’s most recent vacation photo was nothing like her fans were expecting - but that doesn't mean they didn't love it.

The Austin Powers star, 51, looked ready for a spot of fishing but wearing the flirtiest little outfit complete with denim hot pants and rubber boots.

MORE: Heather Graham showcases sensational bikini body in two-piece swimwear

She was stood in the middle of a river with the most incredibly scenic backdrop and she captioned the image: "Loving upstate @hollylmiranda @lowandstudio @goathousestudio."

Her fans were quick to comment on the youthful selfie and said: "Gorgeous, baby," and, "wow". Others marvelled at her location and many commented on her seriously toned legs!

Heather was on an adventure in upstate NY

Heather works hard to stay in shape and recently flaunted her bikini body in catwalk-worthy video in which she was strutting her stuff on a jetty during a sun-soaked getaway.

The actress maintains her physique with a healthy outlook on life. "I love yoga, I meditate," she told People magazine. "I do affirmations every day because, like everyone, I'm afraid of getting older.

MORE: Heather Graham rings in birthday in plunging dress

READ: 11 mindfulness and yoga tips for children during lockdown

"The culture will try to tell you, 'Now's the time to feel bad about yourself.' I say, 'Now's the time to feel even better'."

Heather maintains her physique with plenty of exercise and a healthy diet

Heather previously told The Guardian that a good night’s sleep plays a big role in her overall wellness and revealed: "I love sleeping. When I tell people how much I sleep sometimes, they are horrified. I basically sleep between nine and 12 hours a night."

Her healthy diet helps her to stay in tip-top condition too and in an interview with Refinery29 she said there is one thing she tries not to eat.

"As a broad rule, I try to just eat no sugar basically, and I have to say I feel a lot better," she said. "And I will sometimes eat things with white flour, but I try to avoid white flour."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.