Jane Fonda's toned physique is phenomenal in new workout photos The Grace and Frankie actress will be 84 this year

She's still got it! Jane Fonda might be in her eighties but that is not stopping her from staying fit as a fiddle.

The Grace and Frankie actress had fans falling over themselves to compliment her when she took to Instagram to showcase her latest workout.

In the snapshots, Jane, 83, wore a pair of leggings and a T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase, Fire Drill Friday, as she put herself through the paces of a strength training regime.

Jane looked as chic as ever with a full face of makeup and perfect hair. Her fans went crazy for her look and wrote: "This woman is a national treasure," and, "you are divine". Others begged: "Jane, we need an exercise video for the older crowd."

Earlier this year, she shocked fans with a bold new look which was a far cry from her usual appearance.

Jane switched up her appearance for the cover of Harper's Bazaar and caused quite the stir.

Jane was famous for her workout videos in the seventies and eighties

The Hollywood icon rocked a stylish blunt haircut, complete with a fringe, and wowed in a long, sequenced gown which showed off her fabulous figure.

She also opened up to the publication about numerous subjects, including her love life and intimacy.

She said: "Should I tell you this? I don’t know. Okay. I’ll be truthful. One of the painful things that I've realized by 80 — I don’t even know how old I am... 83, and single now.

Jane also showed off her stunning home!

"What I’ve had to really think about is that I’m not really capable [of intimacy]. It's not them. It's me. If a guy had come along and said, 'Come on, Fonda, show up,' I would have run away scared."

While she doesn’t want to be in a sexual relationship, she’s not ruling out finding love again - although she admits it would have to be with a younger man!

"I don’t want to be in a relationship, a sexual relationship, again. I don’t have that desire," she said. "Do I fantasize? Yes, here’s my fantasy. I’ll just put it out there. That I meet a professor or a researcher, somebody in that line who is really capable of loving, of cherishing a woman, so that I could test myself and see if I could show up."

